Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.