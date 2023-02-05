Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $86,358.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $86,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,873.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $54,029.32.

W opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $156.04.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

