Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $351,369.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48.

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $9,978.22.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $156.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

