Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 3,038 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $210,351.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82.

On Friday, December 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13.

Wayfair Stock Down 7.7 %

W stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.