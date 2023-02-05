WD Rutherford LLC Has $702,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,922.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.