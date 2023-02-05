Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Weibo Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,917,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 530,190 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

