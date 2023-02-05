WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $47.72 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

