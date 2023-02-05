Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 262,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wolfspeed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period.

NYSE WOLF opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

