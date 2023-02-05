Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

