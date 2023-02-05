Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.