Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -739.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.