Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -739.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

