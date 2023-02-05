YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in YETI were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

