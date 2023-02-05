YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,997 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

