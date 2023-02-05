YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YPF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $918,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YPF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

