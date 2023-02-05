Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 5.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 76,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 574,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,032,200 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

