ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.34. 3,126,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,989,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.
The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
