Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

NYSE ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 151,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

