10,059 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

