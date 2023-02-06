10,246 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,127,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Clearfield by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Clearfield Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.