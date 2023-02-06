127,739 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT opened at $1.36 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GSAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Globalstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.