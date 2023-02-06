127,739 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Price Performance
GSAT opened at $1.36 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Globalstar
In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on GSAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Globalstar Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
