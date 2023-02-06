1,313 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

PCTY opened at $218.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

