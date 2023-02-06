1,612 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

