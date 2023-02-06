23,261 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781,126 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 361,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY opened at $35.41 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.97 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

