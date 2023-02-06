25,731 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $66,598,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $8,081,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $5,717,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

EMBC stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

