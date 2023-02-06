3,181 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $943.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

