39,075 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.98%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

