4,011 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $953,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $57.32 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

