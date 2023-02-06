4,120 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,058 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

AbbVie stock opened at $145.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

