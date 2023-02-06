5,338 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

