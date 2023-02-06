7,858 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

ON stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

