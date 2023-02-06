Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

