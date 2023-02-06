ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ADT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ADT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ADT Stock Down 4.3 %

ADT stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.