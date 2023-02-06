Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $55.85 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

