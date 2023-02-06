Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $160.47 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.55.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $368.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Stories

