Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 39,755 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

