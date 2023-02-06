Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,982.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.