Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,865.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.