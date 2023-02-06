Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,147.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

