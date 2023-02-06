Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,884.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,823.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 59,280 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,933.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

