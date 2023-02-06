Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

