Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

