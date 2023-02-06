Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFG shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $26.00 on Monday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

