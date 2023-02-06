Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 2.6 %

ARCO opened at $8.40 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

