Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,131 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,289,000 after buying an additional 2,445,882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

