Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at $321,999,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,661 shares of company stock worth $16,821,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdaptHealth Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

