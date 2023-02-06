Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tilray were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 5,982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

