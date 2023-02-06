Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,260 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 110.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 122,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 369,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

NYSE:DEA opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.