Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Masonite International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $93.33 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.