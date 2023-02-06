Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

