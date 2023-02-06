Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $68.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.